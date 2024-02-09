Alaska-born soprano returns to Anchorage for upcoming spring-centric concert | State of Art

Anchorage Festival of Music’s upcoming concert is called “Visions of Spring” and features Alaska-born Victoria Frazier. The soprano has a broad background in music, performance and composition with a particular interest in folk music. She also extensively studied old styles of singing like Gregorian chant and holy music, giving her a historical perspective to her work. Along with other spring-themed pieces, the performance will feature some of Frazier’s own arrangements. She will be singing alongside a baroque quartet for two concerts in an intimate private home setting that is open to the public.



We’re joined by Frazier and AFM’s Artistic Director Laura Koenig to find out more.

PERFORMANCE INFO:

Saturday February 17 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 18 at 4 p.m.



