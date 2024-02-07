Managing and treating uterine fibroids| Line One: Your Health Connection

Research shows that up to 80 percent of women will develop uterine fibroids by the age of 50. These non-cancerous tumors can have profound impacts on menstrual cycles, fertility, and overall quality of life. What causes fibroids, and how can they be managed or treated? On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guest explore these and more questions about fibroids.
HOST:
Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Dr. Matthew Lindemann MD, Board certified OB-GYN, specialist in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery, founder of Borealis LIFE
RESOURCES:
- Borealis LIFE
- Understanding uterine fibroids – Society for Women’s Health Research
- Treating uterine fibroids – Society for Women’s Health Research
- Uterine fibroids (beyond the basics) – UpToDate
- Symptoms and impacts of uterine fibroids – FDA Office of Women’s Health
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. AKDT
