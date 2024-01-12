Eagle River child porn suspect claimed to be ‘hardcore child rapist’ in manifesto, charges say

Michael Koetter, 28, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 on child pornography charges. (From U.S. Attorney for Alaska’s Office)

Federal authorities are seeking victims and others who may have had contact with an Eagle River man arrested this week on child pornography charges. That’s after agents allegedly discovered a manifesto in which he claimed to have sexually abused multiple children.

FBI agents and Anchorage police arrested Michael Koetter on Wednesday. He faces federal charges of possessing child pornography, as well as attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

According to a criminal complaint against Koetter, a sex worker acting as a confidential informant, contacted the Anchorage FBI office in September to say Koetter had made online inquiry through texts and the social-media app Snapchat, looking for girls under age 12 who “have rates” for providing sexual acts or explicit materials. Investigators obtained Koetter’s name from his phone service provider and got a warrant to search his home in late December.

Koetter declined to discuss the case with FBI agents after he was detained during a traffic stop Wednesday, the charges say. According to the charges, a search of his home revealed a 32-gigabyte thumb drive containing a folder titled “Child Porn,” which held about 1,400 files, some depicting abuse of children as young as toddlers.

The search of Koetter’s home also found a computer containing a document entitled “Manifesto,” in which Koetter allegedly deemed himself a “hardcore child rapist” and claimed to have raped a 12-year-old child in 2021, the charges say. The document also allegedly included claims that Koetter had abused six young girls with ages ranging from 5 to 16, along with allusions that his acts were in retaliation for prior harm against him.

“I wanted a normal life, they took that from me, so now I will pay the world back 10 fold,” the document allegedly read in part. “You want a monster? Ill (sic) give you a (expletive) monster.”

The FBI is still investigating whether Koetter had had any physical contact with children seen in the seized imagery, according to the charging document. Reagan Zimmerman, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Alaska, declined to provide further details on the ongoing case Friday.

Koetter has a 2021 conviction in Indiana for possessing child pornography. He was listed in custody Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

Investigators are asking that anyone in Alaska or Indiana who has interacted with someone by Koetter’s name or his Snapchat user handle, sskies420, contact the Anchorage FBI office at 907-276-4441 or anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.