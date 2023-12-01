Anchorage International Film Festival’s diverse lineup includes focus on Alaskans | State of Art

(Image courtesy of Anchorage International Film Festival)

Anchorage International Film Festival Director Ida Theresa Myklebost and Associate Director John Gamache pose for a photo at Alaska Public Media. (Ammon Swenson/AKPM)

The 2023 Anchorage International Film Festival kicks off today and features 82 films from 17 countries, including several from Alaska. While AIFF has stayed under the radar to much of the film industry, they were recently selected as one of MovieMaker Magazine’s 25 coolest film festivals in the world. The festival runs through December 9 with screenings at Bear Tooth Theatrepub, Anchorage Museum and the E Street Theater. Film selections include everything from feature length narratives to short documentaries. The lineup also includes two feature films made and Alaska as well as two programs of Alaska short films.

We’re joined by AIFF Director Ida Theresa Myklebost and Associate Director John Gamache, who tell us about what makes the festival unique, what to expect and more.

LINKS:

Anchorage International Film Festival website

AIFF 2023 films and events

