Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 30, 2023

The latest U.S. House hearing on Arctic drilling, on Nov. 29, 2023, featured a panel of Alaska witnesses: Alaska Commissioner of Natural Resources John Boyle, left,; Doreen Leavitt of the Inupiat Community of the Arctic Slope; Karlin Itchoak, The Wilderness Society; Charles Lampe, president of Kaktovik Inupiat Corp. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

A Cook Inlet natural gas producer says it’s sitting on a large deposit, but nobody wants in. Plus, Alaska ferries will receive a major funding boost from the federal government. And, Petersburg students in an aquaculture class raise salmon and release them into the wild.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Sunni Bean and Evan Erickson in Bethel

Riley Board in Kenai

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.