The Science of landslide risk | Talk of Alaska

A Nov. 21, 2023 view of the Wrangell landslide looking north. (Courtesy Calib Purviance via State of Alaska)

The recent deadly landslide in Wrangell is the third lethal landslide since 2015 in southeast Alaska. Natural disasters are frequent in Alaska, but is a changing climate increasing the number and severity of these events? What’s the latest science on monitoring mountain slopes to better calculate risk and provide early warning? We discuss the science of understanding landslide risk on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dennis Staley, Research Physical Scientist, Alaska Volcano Observatory

Research Physical Scientist, Alaska Volcano Observatory Dr. Gabriel Wolken, Manager, Climate and Cryosphere Hazards Program, Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys; Research Professor, International Arctic Research Center at UAF

Manager, Climate and Cryosphere Hazards Program, Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys; Research Professor, International Arctic Research Center at UAF Aaron Jacobs, Senior Hydrologist, National Weather Service, Juneau

Senior Hydrologist, National Weather Service, Juneau Lisa Busch, Executive Director, Sitka Sound Science Center

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 28, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.