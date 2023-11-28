The Science of landslide risk | Talk of Alaska

By
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
-
A Nov. 21, 2023 view of the Wrangell landslide looking north. (Courtesy Calib Purviance via State of Alaska)

The recent deadly landslide in Wrangell is the third lethal landslide since 2015 in southeast Alaska. Natural disasters are frequent in Alaska, but is a changing climate increasing the number and severity of these events? What’s the latest science on monitoring mountain slopes to better calculate risk and provide early warning? We discuss the science of understanding landslide risk on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Dennis Staley, Research Physical Scientist, Alaska Volcano Observatory
  • Dr. Gabriel Wolken, Manager, Climate and Cryosphere Hazards Program, Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys; Research Professor, International Arctic Research Center at UAF
  • Aaron Jacobs, Senior Hydrologist, National Weather Service, Juneau
  • Lisa Busch, Executive Director, Sitka Sound Science Center

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 28, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.

Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.

