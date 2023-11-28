Anchorage Community Concert Band to hold winter performance this weekend | State of Art

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
The Anchorage Community Concert Band performs their concert “Reverence” at the Discovery Theater in 2022. (Michael McArdle)

The Anchorage Community Concert Band is a symphonic wind ensemble made up of over 60 musicians of all skill levels — from beginners to veteran musicians looking to keep their skills sharp. Their upcoming winter concert “Autumn Airs” promises a diverse mix of composers and compositions with some well-loved pieces and possibly some new favorites. The concert will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 3 in the Discovery Theater. Conductor Dr. Mark Wolbers joins us on this episode to tell us about the pieces he chose, the subtleties of conducting and more.

LINKS:
Anchorage Community Concert Band website
CenterTix event information


Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

