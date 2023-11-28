Anchorage Community Concert Band to hold winter performance this weekend | State of Art

The Anchorage Community Concert Band performs their concert “Reverence” at the Discovery Theater in 2022. (Michael McArdle)

The Anchorage Community Concert Band is a symphonic wind ensemble made up of over 60 musicians of all skill levels — from beginners to veteran musicians looking to keep their skills sharp. Their upcoming winter concert “Autumn Airs” promises a diverse mix of composers and compositions with some well-loved pieces and possibly some new favorites. The concert will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 3 in the Discovery Theater. Conductor Dr. Mark Wolbers joins us on this episode to tell us about the pieces he chose, the subtleties of conducting and more.

