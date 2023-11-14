First Alaska music census completed | State of Art

The Alaska Music Census was organized by the Alaska Independent Musicians Initiative to gather information on the scope and impact of the Alaska music scene. (Courtesy of AKIMI)

It can be tough to quantify the economic or societal contributions of music in the state, but the Alaska Independent Musicians Initiative wanted to just that. In order to measure the scope and impact of music in Alaska, AKIMI organized a public census asking musicians and businesses questions about geographical information, performing habits, income and more. There were over 1,400 responses from over 50 different communities around Alaska. Detailed census results will be shared at the Alaska Music Summit in Anchorage on January 14 and 15.

On this episode of State of Art we’re joined by AKIMI Program Director and musician, Marian Call, to hear about the census, what comes next and why it matters to Alaska.

