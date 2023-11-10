Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 10, 2023

Ian Wahl shovels snow off his car, after a heavy overnight snowfall in Anchorage on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Aaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congresswoman Mary Peltola has voted against a new office aimed at preventing gun violence. Plus, kelp farmers are hoping to get an assist from commercial fish processors. And, Alaskans honor our military veterans.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel

Andy Lusk in Unalaska

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.