Alaska license plate design winner balances a passion for art and science | State of Art

The winning Alaska license plate design by Anchorage resident Sabrina Kessakorn was voted on by state residents. (Courtesy of the Alaska Arts and Culture Foundation)

Alaska license plate design winner Sabrina Kessakorn’s artwork is inspired by her career as a wildlife and ecology technician. (Kira Casey)

When artist Sabrina Kessakorn of Anchorage found out she won the state license plate design contest she was thrilled. Residents voted on their favorite submissions from a competitive group of work and she never imagined hers would win. Kessakorn’s work as a wildlife and ecology technician helped inspire her design that features colorful fireweed in the foreground with an alpenglow-soaked Denali in the background. This week on State of Art Kessakorn tells us about how her work and her Thai heritage influence her art, her process behind her winning design and finding a balance between her interests.



Sabrina Kessakorn website

