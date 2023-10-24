Talk of Alaska: How cybercrimes are changing in Alaska

(Image courtesy FBI)

Online fundraising scams, fake billing and ransom demands for the return of stolen data, the cybersecurity threats keep coming. Americans have lost billions of dollars, and last year alone, cybertheft cost Alaskans more than $16 million. The attempts to take your money or ransom your data have become more sophisticated. How can you protect yourself and your family? Online security experts join us to answer your questions on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Mark Breunig, Cybersecurity Coordinator, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Cybersecurity Coordinator, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Elliot Peterson, FBI Special Agent

