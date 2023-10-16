State of Art: Singer-songwriter Ava Earl explores new sonic space with ‘Too Much’

Artwork from Ava Earl’s fourth album “Too Much.”

This week on State of Art we’re joined by Ava Earl. Her newest album “Too Much” came out in September and and is a bit of a departure from her previous work. While her other three albums were a bit more straightforward folk-tinged acoustic Americana, this new album finds more room to explore with some pop influence while maintaining her signature lyrics and style. She tells us about reflecting on her previous work as a very young musician, the new album and coping with sudden deafness in one ear through the song “Ears Bleed.”

