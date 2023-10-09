Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 9, 2023

The Aanchich’x Kwaan Tlingit dance group performs at Alaska Pacific University for Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, October 9, 2023. (Adam Nicely/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Plus, national church leaders make reparations to Alaska Native congregants in Juneau. And, there’s still time to vote for the fattest Katmai bears before the chonky conclusion of Fat Bear Week.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint, and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Riley Board in Kenai

Ava White in Palmer

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.