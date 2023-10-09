Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 9, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaskans celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Plus, national church leaders make reparations to Alaska Native congregants in Juneau. And, there’s still time to vote for the fattest Katmai bears before the chonky conclusion of Fat Bear Week.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Chris Klint, and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Christina McDermott in Dillingham
Riley Board in Kenai
Ava White in Palmer
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.