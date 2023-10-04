2 Nulato residents found dead in apparent Yukon River boating accident

An Alaska State Troopers SUV in Bethel. (File/KYUK)

Alaska State Troopers say that two Nulato residents were found dead Friday in waters near the Yukon River community.

According to an online dispatch, troopers received a report that Arlene Ivanoff, 55, and Fredrick Stickman, 37, had been found dead in the Yukon along with their unoccupied boat.

The initial investigation points to a boating accident that led to the drowning deaths of both victims, according to troopers. The investigation is ongoing, but troopers said that they don’t believe there is evidence of foul play.