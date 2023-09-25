Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 25, 2023

An aerial view of Fort Yukon Alaska on Tuesday evening, August 29, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Four years into the Yukon River salmon collapse, a look at what we know about what’s driving the decline. Plus, Northwest Arctic Borough officials are eager for the controversial Ambler mine, but it’s been delayed again. And, the Kenai Silver Salmon Derby aims to help protect salmon habitat.

