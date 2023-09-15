State of Art: The Alaska Writers Guild annual conference connects writers and illustrators

On this episode of State of Art we’re discussing the Alaska Writers Guild and their upcoming conference. The guild connects Alaska writers and provides educational opportunities for things like business and marketing. Their annual conference for writers and illustrators will be held on Friday and Saturday the last weekend of September at UAA’s Rasmuson Hall. We’re joined by Alaska Writers Guild board members Laura Carpenter and Brooke Hartman to find out more about the guild, what to expect from the conference and more.

