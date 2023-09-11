Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 11, 2023

President Joe Biden walks up to the podium at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage on Sept. 11, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

President Biden speaks in Anchorage on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. Plus, a rare glimpse of a fundraiser in Seward that draws national politicians and lobbyists. And, world-renowned climbers seek the guidance of a Petersburg man before a daunting ascent.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Michael Fanelli and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Anna Canny in Juneau

Riley Board in Kenai

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Dave Emmert and producing from Tim Rockey.