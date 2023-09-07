Dunleavy appoints new regent to University of Alaska board 

A statue of Charles Bunnell, the first president of the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines, as the University of Alaska Fairbanks was once known, is seen on Sept. 18 on the UAF campus. An administrative order issued by Gov. Mike Dunleavy removes college-degree requirements for most state jobs. (Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Stephen Colligan to the board that guides policy and appoints the president of the state’s university system on Tuesday.

Colligan is the governor’s third attempt to fill the seat on the state university system’s board of regents. His appointment comes a month after the governor’s last pick, his former chief of staff Tuckerman Babcock, resigned after two months in the role and before confirmation by the Legislature. Babcock’s tenure came after legislators rejected Bethany Marcum for the position in May.

Colligan is a lifelong Alaskan, according to the governor’s news release. He completed coursework at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he obtained an associate degree in petroleum engineering technology. He is the president of the Alaska Drone Racing League and the Alaska government relations coordinator for the Academy of Model Aeronautics.

His appointment is effective immediately but is ultimately contingent on approval from the state Legislature during the legislative session next year.

