Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
The new commissioner of education sits down for her first interview since taking the job. Plus, The Mat-Su school board changes how their student representative can participate. And, Juneau residents confront the mental health impacts from last month’s historic flooding.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Alain d’Epremesnil in Haines
Anna Canny in Juneau
Tim Rockey in Palmer
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.