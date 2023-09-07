Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 7, 2023

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A woman in a suit poses in front of a forrest background.
Former Anchorage School District’s Superintendent Deena Bishop outside Alaska Public Media’s studio on Wednesday afternoon. September 6, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The new commissioner of education sits down for her first interview since taking the job. Plus, The Mat-Su school board changes how their student representative can participate. And, Juneau residents confront the mental health impacts from last month’s historic flooding.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage

Alain d’Epremesnil in Haines

Anna Canny in Juneau

Tim Rockey in Palmer

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Previous articleAlaska’s newest education commissioner discusses trans athletes, increasing child literacy and reducing turnover
Next articleAnchorage inmate dies after 2 days in custody in 7th Alaska inmate death this year

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR