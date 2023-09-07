Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Former Anchorage School District’s Superintendent Deena Bishop outside Alaska Public Media’s studio on Wednesday afternoon. September 6, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The new commissioner of education sits down for her first interview since taking the job. Plus, The Mat-Su school board changes how their student representative can participate. And, Juneau residents confront the mental health impacts from last month’s historic flooding.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage

Alain d’Epremesnil in Haines

Anna Canny in Juneau

Tim Rockey in Palmer

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.