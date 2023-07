Musicians perform at an Anchorage Chamber Music Festival concert. (Courtesy of Anchorage Chamber Music Festival)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from the Anchorage Chamber Music Festival’s co-founders and artistic directors Christine Harada Li and Nathaniel Pierce. The two started the festival right out of college to share a style of classical music they love with the city and are now in their 11th season. They tell us about what makes chamber music unique, what to expect from this year’s festival and more.

