The Roland Roberts Band performs at Live After Five at Town Square Park in Anchorage. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

This week on State of Art we’re checking out some of the free concerts and events that Anchorage Downtown Partnership is putting on this summer. We’re joined by ADP Executive Director Radhika Krishna who breaks down what’s happening every Wednesday through Sunday. We also visit downtown to sample ADP’s Music in the Park and Live After Five.

