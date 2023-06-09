Troopers say 2 women found dead near Trapper Creek were murdered

An Alaska State Trooper K-9 Unit SUV. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Two women found dead in the Trapper Creek area June 2 were the victims of murder, Alaska State Troopers said.

Troopers discovered the bodies of 30-year-old Fairbanks resident Sunday Powers and 34-year-old Anchorage resident Kami Clark while investigating Powers’ disappearance, according to a written statement troopers posted online Friday.

Powers was reported missing May 24 after making a 911 call.

Troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel declined to comment on why Powers made the call or what she told dispatchers.

Troopers began looking for Powers on the Parks Highway, where she was believed to be traveling between Fairbanks and Southcentral Alaska. More than a week later, they found her vehicle, as well as her body and Clark’s body, in the Trapper Creek area, according to troopers’ online statement.

Evidence at the scene led investigators to believe the women were murdered, the statement said.

“Investigators do not believe that these murders were random, and troopers also do not believe that there is any public safety risk to the community at this time,” McDaniel said.

Troopers ask that anyone who has not already shared information with law enforcement contact investigators at 907-352-5401 or, to remain anonymous, to submit tips through the AKTips smartphone app.