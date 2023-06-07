Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage’s summer clearing of homeless camps starts at a park set for an upcoming music festival. Plus, Sen. Dan Sullivan warns of alleged Chinese spies on Alaska military bases.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Sunni Bean in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Katie Anastas in Juneau
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Ava White in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.