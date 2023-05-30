State of Art: ‘Hamilton’ student competition and the Alaska Jazz Workshop

(Image courtesy of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts)

This week on State of Art we talk about a creative competition for students to see the hit musical “Hamilton” and speak with John Damberg, founder of the Alaska Jazz workshop and a recent winner of a Governor’s Arts and Humanities Award.

The Alaska Center for the Performing Arts created an engagement program meant to connect the community to the Broadways shows that come to town. They are hosting a statewide creative competition for students from grades 7 through 12 to enter a two-minute video or two-page piece of writing inspired by “Hamilton.” The deadline for submission is June 20.



We also speak with musician and educator John Damberg. His resume is filled with legendary musicians and productions he’s played with, but one of his main focuses is the Alaska Jazz Workshop where he’s trained the next generation of jazz musicians.

LINKS:

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

Broadway Alaska

Broadway BoundAK

Alaska Jazz Workshop

John Damberg website



BROADCAST: Friday, May 26th, 2023. 8 p.m. AKT