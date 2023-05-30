Man dead in Memorial Day Spenard shooting

An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

A shooting on Spenard Road early on Memorial Day left one man dead, with Anchorage police still seeking a suspect.

According to a police statement, officers responded just after 12:30 a.m. Monday to the 3800 block of Spenard Road. They found the man dead, with wounds to his upper body.

Police haven’t released the man’s name, pending notification of his family.

“The motive, and any relationship between the parties involved, are under investigation; however, police believe this to be an isolated incident and not random,” police said in the statement.

Police have not released additional information. A police spokesperson said Tuesday that no suspect description was available.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the shooting or surveillance video of the area to call 311.

This is the eighth homicide reported by Anchorage police this year.