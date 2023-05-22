In Toksook Bay, it’s akutaq, elder blessings and throw parties for graduating class

Rosemary Qusauq Henry proudly shows off her diploma during graduation on May 12, 2023. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

Nelson Island School is the only school in Toksook Bay, a Yup’ik village of roughly 650 people, about 115 miles northwest of Bethel.

About 170 students attend the school. Kindergarteners walk the halls alongside 12th graders.

But on Friday, May 12, all the attention was on the 11 graduating seniors. In some ways, the event felt like a typical American high school graduation with caps, gowns and confetti. But it also included Yup’ik customs like akutaq, mukluks, throw parties and blessings from elders. The event was a powerful moment of joy after the village grieved a string of deaths from cancer, suicide and COVID-19.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the day:

A proud parent holds his young son in his arms while cheering for Rosemary Qusauq Henry as she gets her high school diploma from Nelson Island School. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

A full gymnasium of people applauds the 2023 high school graduates. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

Rosemary Qusauq Henry wears handmade mukluks with her graduation regalia. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media).

Jacob Minegtuli Nicholai smiles after doing a magic trick before receiving his high school diploma. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

Two Toksook Bay mothers hold their teething infants during graduation. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media).

Toksook Bay residents pop confetti and applaud the graduates. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media).

A mother holds her child as confetti rains down around them during the celebration of the 2023 graduating class. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

Gloria Yucaq Sipary hugs an elder after receiving her high school diploma. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

Toksook Bay residents celebrate the 2023 high school graduates with akutaq and cake. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

A toddler takes a bite of akutaq from her dad while celebrating the 2023 high school graduates. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

Gloria Yucaq Sipary smiles for photos with her friends and family after receiving her high school diploma. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media).

Village elders hug and kiss all the 2023 high school graduates. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

Toksook Bay women throw clothes pins to each other at a “throw party” to celebrate the 2023 high school graduation. “Throw parties” are a modern version of a Yup’ik seal party, where instead of throwing pieces of freshly cut seal meat to the other women in the village, they throw household goods, treats and other gifts to celebrate important events and milestones in each others’ lives. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

A woman reaches for a gift being thrown into the crowd during a Toksook Bay Throw Party. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media).

Women laugh and scramble for flying gifts at a Throw Party being held for the mothers, grandmothers, aunties and other female family members of the 2023 high school graduating class. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

Toksook Bay women take part in a modern version of a traditional throw party in honor of the 2023 high school graduates. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)