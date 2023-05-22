In Toksook Bay, it’s akutaq, elder blessings and throw parties for graduating class

Nelson Island School is the only school in Toksook Bay, a Yup’ik village of roughly 650 people, about 115 miles northwest of Bethel.
About 170 students attend the school. Kindergarteners walk the halls alongside 12th graders.
But on Friday, May 12, all the attention was on the 11 graduating seniors. In some ways, the event felt like a typical American high school graduation with caps, gowns and confetti. But it also included Yup’ik customs like akutaq, mukluks, throw parties and blessings from elders. The event was a powerful moment of joy after the village grieved a string of deaths from cancer, suicide and COVID-19.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the day:
