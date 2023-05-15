Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 15, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Ice jams bring serious flooding to communities along the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers. Plus, a new vaccine could help prevent a virus that has hit residents in the Y-K Delta especially hard.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Tasha Elizarde and Lex Treinen in Juneau
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Greg Knight in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.