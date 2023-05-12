Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 12, 2023

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Bert Stedman
Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, speaks about the budget at a news conference on Thursday. Pictured with him are Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

After much debate, the state Senate passes a bill to increase school funding. Also, river breakup is underway, with ice jams causing concern over flooding. And a passenger jet gets a new paint job: an Indigenous design celebrating our connection to salmon.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen in Juneau
Lori Townsend and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
and Corinne Smith in Homer

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering by Chris Hyde.

Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

Previous articleAnchorage families struggle with sparse and expensive child care options

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR