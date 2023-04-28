One Alaskan’s experience with electric vehicles

By
Michael Fanelli
-
Electric vehicle infrastructure is still minimal in Alaska, but the state is home to a small but rapidly growing community of EV owners. While transportation can be difficult in the state, an Eagle River resident says hers can keep up with her lifestyle.

Alaska Public Media’s Michael Fanelli and Matt Faubion took a ride with one EV owner to learn how the car handles Alaska’s harsh winter conditions.
