Anchorage Library Director Virginia McClure poses for a photo at the Loussac Library on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Jeremy Hsieh/Alaska Public Media)

This week on State of Art we’re getting up to speed on what’s happening at the Anchorage Public Library. We’re joined by Director Virginia McClure, who was confirmed by the Anchorage Assembly back in December. She tells us about what she’s been focusing on, upcoming events like Dino Day and projects like the “Library in a Box.”

LINKS:

Anchorage Public Library website

Facebook

Instagram