Kasilof woman let dog mortally wound moose, troopers say

The Tustumena Lodge in Kasilof. (Riley Board/KDLL)

A woman was charged in Kasilof earlier this month for letting her dog harass a moose, which resulted in its death.

Trina Bishop, 62, was contacted by Alaska Wildlife Troopers for outside the Tustumena Lodge around 5 p.m. on March 11, according to charging documents. Troopers said a citizen that witnessed the event called the troopers to report it.

The documents say Bishop intentionally let her dog out of her car to harass a moose, who was stuck in tall snow and unable to leave or defend itself. According to troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel, the dog was a “mixed breed large black dog.”

The dog attacked the moose “viciously,” according to the report. McDaniel said when troopers responded later, the moose was lying motionless, and the troopers noticed blood in the snow and serious wounds caused by the dog. Troopers killed the moose, because they said they did not expect it to survive its injuries.

Bishop is charged with a misdemeanor for prohibited conduct. Her arraignment is scheduled for April 11 at the Kenai Courthouse.