Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska’s congressional delegation files an amicus brief to stop an injunction against the Willow oil drilling project. Plus, an Indigenous radio show produced by an Anchorage-based company accepts a medal from President Joe Biden.
Reports tonight from:
- Hannah Bissett and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
- Adelyn Baxter in Bethel
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Tasha Elizarde and Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Brian Venua in Kodiak
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.