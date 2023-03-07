Iditapod: Hot doggin’ and leapfroggin’

Eddie Burke Jr. snacks on Kuskokwim River dried salmon. Jessie Holmes received the salmon from the Alexie family in Bethel and passed some on to Burke. Burke says he also enjoys sweets. “I just ate a couple packages of Oreos and some Reese’s,” he said. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Iditarod teams are contending with warm weather in the thousand-mile race, many choosing to run in the cool of night as much as possible. We’ll talk about that in this episode, plus a little about what other sports some mushers have participated in outside of mushing. We have another Dog of the Day — this time, a trusty leader named JoAnna — and, as always, a listener question.

Select audio compliments of Iditarod Insider

RELATED: Iditarod mushers cope with warm temperatures as they arrive at Alaska Range

Keep our Iditarod coverage thriving! Your support today helps fund journalism at Alaska Public Media. Click here to donate.



For more Iditarod coverage visit alaskapublic.org/Iditarod and click here to subscribe to our free Iditarod newsletter, sent daily during the race. Also, listen to our prior episodes of the Iditapod at alaskapublic.org/Iditapod or wherever you get your podcasts.