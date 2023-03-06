A Denali Himalaya connection

Two glaciers cascade off Denali. (Photo courtesy of the National Parks Service)

Denali and the Himalaya have attracted mountaineers since the early 1900s. Many climbers, including Alaskans, got their start on Denali’s bitterly cold and windy slopes, then moved on to the Himalaya. This show features Steve Mock with the Denali Rescue Volunteers, the Alex Lowe Foundation, and the Khumbu Climbing Center. Steve has been involved in all three programs, serving on their boards and/or directing them. He is the current board president of Denali Rescue Volunteers, which supports Denali National Park’s Mountain Volunteer In Park program with gear caches, training opportunities, and logistical support. The Khumbu Climbing Center is a community based vocational training program in Nepal focused on mountaineering. The Center works with Nepali climbers and high altitude workers to increase their technical climbing skills, English, first aid, safety, and emergency response. Starting in 2009 the Khumbu Climbing Center and Denali National Park started an exchange program called Sherpa Exchange Program. Most years since then one or two of the Center’s instructors have come to Alaska to share knowledge and skills in rescue, climbing, mountaineering, and land management. On this Outdoor Explorer Steve explains the history of the organizations and the deep human connection between the two mountain ranges.

HOST: Paul Twardock



GUEST: Steve Mock, Denali Rescue Volunteers, the Alex Lowe Foundation, and the Khumbu Climbing Center



Denali Rescue Volunteers

Khumbu Climbing Center

Denali Climbing History

Alex Lowe Foundation