Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 27, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Dan Sullivan says the U.S. isn’t sending weapons to Ukraine fast enough and the Anchorage Assembly considers offering parental leave to city employees.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Michael Fanelli, Chris Klint, Emily Schwing and Jill Fratis in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta and
Sabine Poux in Kenai.
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Liz Ruskin, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose