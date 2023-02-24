How an accident turned this skier into a force for good | INDIE ALASKA

As a lifelong skier, Ira Edwards had early access to some of the most world-class ski terrain in the world in his backyard in Palmer, Alaska. After a devastating fluke accident in 2010, Ira was eventually able to return to skiing but found his life purpose shifting to philanthropy and fundraising for others.

Production support provided by:

The Alaska Mental Health Trust

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

RELATED: From the archives – Outdoors with Disability | Outdoor Explorer