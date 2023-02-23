Biathlon

By
Adam Verrier
-
Zach Hall (left) and Sara Studebaker-Hall. (Courtesy image)

On this week’s Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be talking about the disparate sports of rifle marksmanship and cross-country skiing that, when combined, create the sport of biathlon. Our guests will be Sara Studebaker-Hall and Zach Hall. Sara is the Director of Operations at TeamUSA Biathlon, and Zach is the Team Manager and Head Coach at the Soldier Hollow Olympic Legacy Program. They both have deep connections to Alaska; Zach grew up in Nikiski, and Sara was the UAA Ski Team’s assistant coach for several years. On this week’s show, Sara and Zach discuss the joys and tribulations of biathlon, the sport’s history, and how YOU can get involved in this unique and healthy sport!

HOST: Adam Verrier

GUESTS:
Sara Studebaker-Hall, Director of Operations at TeamUSA Biathlon
Zach Hall, Team Manager and Head Coach at the Soldier Hollow Olympic Legacy Program

LINKS:
Biathlon Alaska
Anchorage Biathlon Club
Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage: Biathlon
Team USA: Biathlon

