State of Art: Sitka Fine Arts Camp

This week on State of Art we’re learning about the Sitka Fine Arts Camp. They’re celebrating 50 years of providing immersive arts education to school-aged kids and teens from all over the state. There are summer sessions for elementary, middle, and high school students with a separate program for musical theater. We’re joined by Sitka Fine Arts Camp Director Roger Schmidt to find out what camp is like, what makes it so popular and more.
NOTE: At the time of this post there are still spots available for the middle school and musical theater camps, with waitlists for elementary and high school sessions.
