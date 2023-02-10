State of Art: Sitka Fine Arts Camp

(Photo Courtesy of Sitka Fine Arts Camp)

This week on State of Art we’re learning about the Sitka Fine Arts Camp. They’re celebrating 50 years of providing immersive arts education to school-aged kids and teens from all over the state. There are summer sessions for elementary, middle, and high school students with a separate program for musical theater. We’re joined by Sitka Fine Arts Camp Director Roger Schmidt to find out what camp is like, what makes it so popular and more.

NOTE: At the time of this post there are still spots available for the middle school and musical theater camps, with waitlists for elementary and high school sessions.

LINKS:

Sitka Fine Arts Camp

Summer Camps

Registration

Employment and Volunteer Opportunities