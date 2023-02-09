The history of Kincaid Park

Jim Burkholder at Kincaid Park. (Courtesy of Jim Burkholder)

On this week’s Outdoor Explorer, we’ll talk about the development of the ski trail system at Kincaid Park with Jim Burkholder, who was a young school teacher at Dimond High School in the early 1970’s when he and other visionaries began cutting ski trails around Beercan Lake in Kincaid Park. Over the following years and decades, the ski trail system expanded to eventually include the land that became available through the decommissioning of the Point Campbell Nike Missile Launch Site. Meanwhile, Kincaid Park has become a center for a broadening range of outdoor activities such as soccer, mountain biking, and disc golf. On this week’s show, we’ll discuss the timeline of developments in the park and the people whose energy and vision made the park into what it is today.

HOST: Adam Varrier



GUEST: Jim Burkholder



LINKS:

Kincaid Park Web Page

Kincaid Park Ski Trail Map

BROADCAST: Thursday, February 9th, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: February 9th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT