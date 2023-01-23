Hometown Alaska: Alaska Center for the Book is working to increase awareness of Native authors

Alaska Native authors have written hundreds of books ranging from children’s stories to novels to memoirs and history books. Have you read any? Do you want to? This week on Hometown Alaska we’re exploring a new project created by the Alaska Center for the Book focusing on increasing awareness and readership of Alaska Native authors and talking about why sharing these works is so important.
HOST: Anne Hillman
GUESTS:
Barbara and Ethan Jacko Atwater, mother/son writing partners, authors of multiple children’s books and more
Sara Juday, co-president of the board, Alaska Center for the Book
LINKS:
Alaska Center for the Book
Read Alaska Native reading challenge resources
The American Indian Library Association