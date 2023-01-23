Hometown Alaska: Alaska Center for the Book is working to increase awareness of Native authors

(KTOO file photo)

Alaska Native authors have written hundreds of books ranging from children’s stories to novels to memoirs and history books. Have you read any? Do you want to? This week on Hometown Alaska we’re exploring a new project created by the Alaska Center for the Book focusing on increasing awareness and readership of Alaska Native authors and talking about why sharing these works is so important.

HOST: Anne Hillman



GUESTS:

Barbara and Ethan Jacko Atwater, mother/son writing partners, authors of multiple children’s books and more

Sara Juday, co-president of the board, Alaska Center for the Book

LINKS:

Alaska Center for the Book

Read Alaska Native reading challenge resources

The American Indian Library Association