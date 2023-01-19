Tender Gravity: Marybeth Holleman

What draws us to the outdoors? Marybeth Holleman is an Alaskan writer who’s new book of poetry, titled tender gravity, expresses many reasons. Marybeth is a long time Alaskan whose works include The Heart of the Sound and Among Wolves. Her collection of poems are accessible and cover everything from moss to comets and from her garden to the Brooks Range. In her interview with host Paul Twardock she discusses how loss, exploration, activism and day to day life intertwine with her poetry to create this deep and lovely collection.

HOST: Paul Twardock



GUEST: Marybeth Holleman



BROADCAST: Thursday, January 19th, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 19th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT