Expanding renewable energy in rural Alaska | Alaska Insight

By
Valerie Kern
-
Alaskans seeking relief from high energy prices and unreliable supplies are finding success in transitioning to renewable energy. What projects are in the works, and where do opportunities exist for further development?

Lori Townsend is joined by Chris Rose, Executive Director of the Renewable Energy Alaska Project, and Dustin Madden, Manager for the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium’s Rural Energy Program to discuss the future of green energy in Alaska.
Valerie Kern
Originally from the Central Coast of California, Valerie joined Alaska Public Media in July 2017. Before moving to Alaska, Valerie worked as an ENG Editor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She also served in the U.S. Air Force as a TV/Radio Broadcast Journalist where she got the opportunity to travel around Europe, Africa, The Baltics, and Australia reporting on military events, exercises, and missions. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, skiing, backpacking, learning piano, yoga, and trying new foods.

