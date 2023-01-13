Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 13, 2023

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
the Alaska State Capitol
The Alaska State Capitol on April 22, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska State House is going into the start of the legislative session with no clear majority coalition. Kodiak’s tanner crab fishery is at risk over disagreements on the price. Plus eager beavers are moving North in Alaska, and the impacts can be seen from space.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George and Hannah Bissett in Anchorage
Anna Canny and Katie Anastas in Juneau
Kirsten Dobroth and Brian Venua in Kodiak
Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks
and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

