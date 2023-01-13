Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 13, 2023

The Alaska State Capitol on April 22, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska State House is going into the start of the legislative session with no clear majority coalition. Kodiak’s tanner crab fishery is at risk over disagreements on the price. Plus eager beavers are moving North in Alaska, and the impacts can be seen from space.

