Talk of Alaska: Preparing for Extreme Weather

Crews begin clearing the heavy snowfall during the early morning hours of Dec. 12, 2022 as more snow falls during the second of three large storms to hit the Anchorage area that month. (Valerie Kern, Alaska Public Media)

Alaska is often referred to as a land of extremes, but recent record breaking weather events across the state have challenged communities and drained local emergency response funds. How will more intense storms affect Alaska in the next decade and how can state and local governments use data to plan and budget for keeping people safe? We discuss adapting for an extreme weather future on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Brian Brettschneider – Climatologist, National Weather Service, Alaska Region

Rick Thoman – Climate Specialist, Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.