Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 9, 2023

The storm surge from Typhoon Merbok brought high water 17 miles inland to Chevak from the Bering Sea coast, where boats parked on the Ninglikfak River were tossed around like bathtub toys. These boats aren’t just for recreation; they offer residents a way to access subsistence food resources, including fish and moose. (Emily Schwing/KYUK)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Disaster assistance information, supposedly translated into Alaska Native languages, turned into a disaster itself. Also, why a federal lease sale in Cook Inlet drew such little interest. And turning plastic waste into useful building materials.

