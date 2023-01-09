Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 9, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Disaster assistance information, supposedly translated into Alaska Native languages, turned into a disaster itself. Also, why a federal lease sale in Cook Inlet drew such little interest. And turning plastic waste into useful building materials.
Reports tonight from:
Emily Schwing in Bethel
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Kavitha George in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Sean McDermott in Homer
and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.