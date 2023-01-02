Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 2, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaskans wonder if high grocery prices will continue in the new year. Also, a new air traffic control tower planned for Anchorage will be Alaska’s tallest building. And a Fairbanks hotel’s aurora globe offers a new northern lights experience.
Reports tonight from:
Jeremy Hsieh and Michael Fanelli in Anchorage
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
and Robyne in Fairbanks
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.