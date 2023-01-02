Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 2, 2023

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A shopper uses gloves while getting groceries at the Fred Meyer on Northern Lights on April 7th, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans wonder if high grocery prices will continue in the new year. Also, a new air traffic control tower planned for Anchorage will be Alaska’s tallest building. And a Fairbanks hotel’s aurora globe offers a new northern lights experience.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Michael Fanelli in Anchorage
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
and Robyne in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

