Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 30, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Ketchikan’s police chief faces assault charges after a September incident. Also, Juneau wrestles with the potential for landslides or avalanches to impact downtown buildings. And managers of so-far healthy bison populations look forward to years of harvests.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Anna Canny in Juneau
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
and Brian Venua in Kodiak
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.