Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 30, 2022

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A man in a police uniform
Ketchikan Police Chief Jeff Walls speaks at a meet-and-greet at the Ted Ferry Civic Center on March 24, 2022. Walls succeeded Joe White as chief. (Eric Stone/KRBD)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Ketchikan’s police chief faces assault charges after a September incident. Also, Juneau wrestles with the potential for landslides or avalanches to impact downtown buildings. And managers of so-far healthy bison populations look forward to years of harvests.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Anna Canny in Juneau
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
and Brian Venua in Kodiak

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering and producing from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

