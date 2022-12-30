Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 30, 2022

Ketchikan Police Chief Jeff Walls speaks at a meet-and-greet at the Ted Ferry Civic Center on March 24, 2022. Walls succeeded Joe White as chief. (Eric Stone/KRBD)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Ketchikan’s police chief faces assault charges after a September incident. Also, Juneau wrestles with the potential for landslides or avalanches to impact downtown buildings. And managers of so-far healthy bison populations look forward to years of harvests.

Reports tonight from: