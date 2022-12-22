Alaska Zoo takes in orphaned Prudhoe Bay polar bear cub

A lone male polar bear cub spotted Nov. 24, 2022 near Prudhoe Bay oil drilling facilities by Hilcorp staff has been taken to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage for care. (Alaska Zoo via USFWS)

An underweight polar bear cub spotted roaming alone near oil drilling facilities at Prudhoe Bay last month has been taken to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials were first notified of the cub on Nov. 24, according to a Thursday statement, and sent a team of polar bear biologists to the North Slope.

“The team, in consultation with the Alaska Zoo veterinarian, made the difficult and rare decision that the approximately 10 to 11-month-old male bear should be removed from the wild population,” officials wrote. “This decision was made because the bear was exhibiting comfort around people, raising concerns for potential human-bear conflicts.”

After its capture and transport to Anchorage, the cub weighed in slightly underweight at 103 pounds. It also had small cuts on its upper lip. The cub is being treated at the zoo, and is not on public display.

“Our primary concern is for the wellbeing of the cub,” said Alaska Zoo Executive Director Patrick Lampi. “It had been observed eating a fox, (and the) lacerations on its upper lip are likely from that activity. With rabies in fox prevalent in the Prudhoe Bay area, we have special extended quarantine procedures in place for this cub.”

The cub’s ultimate fate has yet to be decided, although Fish and Wildlife said it will not be released into the wild due to its age and familiarity with humans. Polar bear cubs typically spend up to two and a half years with their mothers.

“The decision to remove this bear from the wild was not made lightly,” said David Gustine, the service’s polar bear program lead. “Removing a bear is not a good outcome for the individual or the wild population, but we felt it was the best course of action in this situation.”

The last polar bear cub removed from the wild in Alaska was Kali, a male discovered near Point Lay in 2013 by a hunter who shot its mother without realizing the sow had a cub.

After initial care at the Alaska Zoo, Kali was eventually resettled at the St. Louis Zoo and remains there today.

The Fish and Wildlife Service thanked the zoo Thursday for its help housing the Prudhoe Bay cub, as well as Hilcorp for initially reporting the animal and Alaska Clean Seas for logistical and field support.

The Alaska Zoo on Wednesday posted a video of the polar bear cub in a snowy enclosure playing with a ball. The zoo said the bear is doing well.

“Zookeepers are caring for him, providing him with lots of enrichment and helping him to adjust to his new surroundings,” said the post.

(Sam Lavin/Alaska Zoo)

