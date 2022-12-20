Kwethluk’s Raymond Alexie wins the first race of the Kuskokwim mushing season

Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk crosses the finish line in first place during the 2022 Season Opener, the first local race put on by the Kuskokwim 300 race committee. (MaryCait Dolan/KYUK)

Nineteen-year-old Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk coasted to victory in an impressive fashion on Saturday in the first race of the Kuskokwim 300 mushing season. Alexie beat the second place finisher, veteran Pete Kaiser of Bethel, by 14 minutes. Jackie Larson of Napaskiak came in third place.

Twenty-one mushers competed in the 32-mile race, which ran over the tundra trail from Bethel to Atmautluak and back. Racers reported varied conditions, with the trail being quite good close to Bethel, but severely windblown as they got closer to Atmautluak. Some teams struggled to cross large lakes of glare ice as they were battered by a significant crosswind.

With his victory, Alexie gets off to a great start in the new Delta Championship Series, posting 10 points for the season-long competition. He also took home a check for $2,700, the top prize for the race which had a total purse of $20,000 split amongst the top 15 finishers.

Two sled dogs who just finished the 32-mile race. (MaryCait Dolan/KYUK)

Handlers and mushers pack up their dogs after the 2022 Season Opener. (MaryCait Dolan/KYUK)

