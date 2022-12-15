Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 15, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Governor Dunleavy releases his draft of the next state budget. Plus, the struggle to plow Anchorage streets continues after a third snowstorm hit the municipality. And a film festival on the Kenai peninsula shines a light on native languages.
Reports tonight from:
Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Sabine Poux and Riley Board in Kenai
Katie Anastas in Juneau
and Brian Venua in Kodiak
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Chris Hyde and Madilyn Rose.